„Square“ and „Viae“ by Frag: marble for the table top and cobblestones as inspiration

Italian furniture company Frag has introduced a new version of the „Square“ coffee tables, designed by Christophe Pillet. It uses a metallic structure in black with a marble top, available in Emperador or Carrara marble and other materials.

Cobblestones are the background in „Viae“, a collection of small tables by the design duo Analogia Project. The inspiration and the names refer to the pebbles of the ancient Roman roads whose smooth, polished shape is the result of use and time.

The tables are available in two versions, one with 3 and with 5 shelves, respectively. They have rounded edges which are all different from each other. The surfaces are clad with various nuances of fully-flowered leather.

A structure in steel available in chrome or gold finishing supports the tops. The modularity of this family allows infinite combinations of the elements.

Frag

Photos: Frag

(25.07.2017, USA: 07.25.2017)