Limestone ALBAMIEL by Areniscas Rosal – a companion through Spain’s history

Name: Albamiel

Type of stone: limestone

Quarry: Rosales, Hellín, Spain.

Peculiarities: cream color and thin pore, both very uniform, with marine fossils, in vein cut or cross cut version. Ideal for all types of works: residential or commercial buildings, open spaces, houses etc.

Usage: used especially for facade cladding in its honed or rough finish, and exterior pavement in its brushed finish for an authentic mediterránean style.

Surfaces: rough is the most used, but it is also possible a honed finish or a brushed, getting a slightly modified texture according to its use.

Technical data

Contact:

Areniscas Rosal S.A,

Carretera de Granada, km 73,

30400 Caravaca de la Cruz – Murcia – Spain

Tel: +34 968 72 56 56

Mail