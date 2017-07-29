With the exhibition „Riflessi“ Arkad Foundation looks back at 15 years of work

The non-profit organization founded by marble sculptors Cynthia Sah and Nicloas Bertoux organizes workshops and intercultural events

The Fondazione Arkad (Arkad Foundation) shows its 15 years of work in an exhibition called „Riflessi“ (Reflexes) until September 10, 2017, in its location in Seravezza close to Carrara. On stage are works of 52 artists who participated in workshops and seminars at Studio ARTCO run by sculptors Cynthias Sah and Nicolas Bertoux.

Arkad is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 by both artists whose aim is to stimulate creative energies through artistical exchange and intercultural events. It operates in a historic marble factory where once large quantities of the marble coming from the Apuan Alps was processed.

The exhibition will gather works of sculpture, painting, and photography from artists from Tuscany and from countries such as China, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey and Hungary.

Exhibiting artists are: Vincent BEAUFILS HOURDIGAS, Raphael BEIL, Jacques BERTOUX, Ramon BIANCHI, Andrea BIANCHI, Dario BIGONZI, Polo BOURIEAU, Aurelien BOUSSIN, Silvano CATTAI, Christophe CHEVALLIER, Andrew CLAUSEN, Bahadir COLAK, Andy CORNFORD, Milija CPAJAK, Frederic DANNE, Hans DEN HARTOG, Umit Turgay DURGUN, Andrea EVANGELISTI, Edmond FAIN, Francesco GALEOTTI, Sylvestre GAUVRIT, Giuseppe GRECO-LUCIANI, Zoran GRINBERG, Laurent GUYOLOT, Didier HAGEGE, Michel HERZELE, Guillaume LAMY, Pascale LEGRIS, Hsiu-Ling LIAO, Christophe LOYER, Benoit MIGAIROU, Elias NAMAN, Richard PAGE, Lucien PETIT, Alfredo PIOLI, POLSKA, Antonio REDONDO, Joel RICHARD, Martine SALAVIZE, Giovanni DA MONREALE, Jozsef SOSZKE, Anne Claire VAN DEN ELSHOUT, Simone VERONA, Lorenzo VIGNOLI, Luis VILLAESCUSA GONZALEZ, Kuo Hsien WANG, Bing WEN, Steve WOODWARD, Aurora ZAMORANI, Veljko ZEJAK, Jiefu ZHOU, Guolong ZONG.

Arkad’s ancient marble factory consists of four groups of buildings with a yard with cranes for handling marbles on one side and a garden on the other. In the center of the complex is the large main hall where monumental artworks can be realized. Studios located beside the main hall are dedicated to the realization of smaller items. The complex includes apartments for guests, meeting rooms and offices.

The exhibition is held in the gallery that runs along the river on the basement floor. It shows some historical machines and installations. Its restoration was realized with financial support from the European Regional Development Fund.

