Safety at work: „Never stop a stone slab from falling – the best course of action is to get out of the way“

One of Natural Stone University’s free courses highlights the fall shadow to prevent from accidents / A platform by MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute

„The fall shadow“ is the title of a free online course from the Natural Stone University, a platform by MIA+BSI: the Natural Stone Institute for the international stone sector. A video gives in about 8 minutes three basics:

#1 Never stop a stone from falling – the best course of action is to get out of the way

#2 Recognize how the fall shadow changes in a number of scenarios in your facility

#3 Identify situations where your customers could be impacted by the fall shadow

The course also shows best practices and finally gives additional readings and resources. By an exam, participants may check what they’ve understood.

2017 MIA President, Jon Lancto, commented: „This video has the potential to save the life of not just your employees, but customers as well.”

Access is via http://edu.marble-institute.com/education/ > Course Catalog. A registration follows which gives free access to the course content.

(11.08.2017, USA: 08.11.2017)