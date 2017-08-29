Studio Marco Piva: VIP-lounges for Alitalia in Rome and Milan with an abundance of marble

The aim was to bring Italian lifestyle into passengers’ waiting area and sent it along with guests on their journey

Architect Marco Piva implemented an abundance in natural stone in his Alitalia VIP lounges at Roma Fiumicino and Milano Malpensa airports. The aim was to allow visitors to experience „Italian lifestyle” according to a press release. Airport lounges are mere waiting zones where passengers spend a limited time span while waiting for connecting flights (without ever having set foot in the country outside the airport) or passing time after a visit to the county.

Marco Piva created a monumental entrance to his „Casa Alitalia”: The doors are massive as if they were the entrance to a palazzo giving way to a reception area like the gateway to another world.

In the adjacent rooms, visitors are given the opportunity to experience waiting as a positive diversity: walls are quite different from the strictly functional delimitations usually found in airports. Flooring is covered in natural stone and the rooms contain many marble and travertine elements.

An impression of elegance and nobility is also reflected in the leather seat-coverings or the type of wood chosen. In combination with the lighting, the architect created a „calm, inviting, sophisticated space” according to the press material.

Studio Marco Piva

Photos: Andrea Martiradonna Photography

