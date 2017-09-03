Briefly noted



Great portion of Granites, imported via China’s Xiamen Port, originates in BRICS-countries, i.e. in the five months from January to May 2017 some 827,000 t valued at 134 million US-$. India led the group followed by Brazil and South Africa according to Xiamen Stone Fair, which based its findings on official data.

Swedish Designer Josephine Kierkegaard uses local marble for household items.

Balkans-based marble quarrying and finishing company Fox Marble has signed a distribution contract for the US with Pristine Stone, New York.

In Indian Granite quarries modern salvery is widespread, reports from Dutch Non Governmental Groups say (1, 2).

Portuguese Natural Stone Trade Organization Assimagra presented works in Portuguese natural stone by international designers in Brazil (Portuguese 1, 2).



São Paulo’s Revestir Trade Fair has a new date: March 13th to 16th, 2018. The link to this, the biggest, most important show of ceramics and natural stone in Latin America is included in our calendar of interior decoration and design.

Rare Mavise Stone is available in limited supply from Indiana Limestone Company.

Emser Tile has opened a 400,000 square-foot distribution center in Suffolk, VA.

Video of the Month: skyscrapers can be photographed from a bird’s eye perspective with the help of a drone.

