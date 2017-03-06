Dials with green marble and tiger’s eye stone for masculine watches of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso line

New materials are meant to give the customer the chance to express his individuality with his timekeeper made in Switzerland

Dials, especially for men, have three watches of the Reverso collection by Swiss company Jaeger-LeCoultre, and two of them bear natural stone: green marble and tiger’s eye.

We quote from the press release: „Each of us reveals a little of our character in our individual style. The Atelier Reverso is a playground for expressing yourself through a palette of dials – lacquered, for instance, or made of stone – that will adorn the reverse of this watch.“ And: „By personalising the reverse of this iconic model and choosing one or several interchangeable straps, every man has a number of options for creating the watch of his dreams.“

The green marble dial has a „military-influenced“ design, the tiger’s eye a is „a gemstone that gleams with an especially pleasing amber warmth“.

The third masculine style watch has an „electric blue“.

More options are available for the ladies’ Reverso watches.

Jaeger-LeCoultre writes: „This new timepiece, driven by a manually wound mechanical movement, is dedicated to tradition and watchmaking know-how. Its front face presents a guilloché and brushed dial with a small seconds indicator. A second time zone in an opaline finish is revealed on the reverse, where a day/night indicator is set into the Clous de Paris-patterned guilloché design at 6 o’clock.“

„The Atelier Reverso also allows you to choose your strap from a multitude of refined shades, in materials such as calfskin, alligator leather, ostrich leather, and satin. One simple hand movement releases the strap so it can be replaced with another, giving the watch a whole new appeal. Even the buckle is easily interchanged. Enjoy the pleasure of a change as often as you like!“

Jaeger-LeCoultre was founded in 1833 by Antoine LeCoultre in the Vallée de Joux, Switzerland. Together with his brother François-Ulysse he came up with many spectacular innovations for the technology of mechanical watches. In the World Exhibition in London in 1851 Antoine was awarded a Gold Medal for his improvements in precision and mechanization. From the very beginning, the pure technical features were complemented by design and later by fancy materials.

