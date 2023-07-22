New in our Stone Finder: marble BARDIGLIAO TRAMBISERRA, a dark gray stone with impressive fine light-gray and white veining, quarried in the Apuan Alps near Seravezza

Name of the stone: Bardiglio Trambiserra, also named Bardiglio Apuano

Stone type: marble

Color: gray

Quarry location: Seravezza, Tuscany (LU), in an area known as “Trambiserra“

Description of the stone: Dark gray marble with very fine light grey and white veining. Due to its physical-mechanical characteristics, it can be used for.

Peculiarities of the stone: The veins are arranged in a lively and spontaneous though parallel pattern.

Application: interior, exterior, design or sculpture projects

Finishes: polished

Certifications: ISO 14001, 45001, 9001, EMAS IT-002129

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Trambisera Marmi srl was founded in 1974 by Mauro Biagi. In the quarry in Seravezza, Tuscany (LU), all is done in compliance with environmental and safety standards. In the quarry are also extracted the mables Blue San Nicola, Bianco Trambiserra and Breccia Versilia https://trambiseramarmi.it/marbles/#blue-san-nicola. Quality, versatility, elegance and durability make these materials suitable for exterior and interior architectural solutions as well as for sculpture.

