Home
Stone Business
Calendar: Stone trade fairs
Archive: all the stone news
Markets: Selling Stone
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs
Briefly noted
Stone Stories
People and Jobs
NSI Channel (Natural Stone Institute)
Company news
Design
Calendar: Fairs for Design / Lifestyle
Design news / Archive
Art
Sculpture Symposia / Festivals
Calendar of Sculpture Symposia / Festivals
Reports from Symposia / Festivals
Art news / Archive
Artists’ Portraits
Architecture
Calendar: Fairs for Architecture / Construction
Architecture news / Archive
Stone Finder
Stone Finder
Questions & Answers
Who We Are
OUR STONE FINDER
IRINA BLUE labradorite from Ukrainian company Rukh International
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: ARCHITECTURE
New Fundamentals Research Group at Rocalia 2018: “Flux“ vault with wide-spanning arches in unexpectedly slim natural stone elements
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: STONE STORIES
From infinity to worldly time pieces: Swiss producer of luxury watches Louis Moinet uses meteorite stone and fossilized objects
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: DESIGN
Chilling drinks with a marble plate from the outside, not with stone cubes within the liquid
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: MARKETING/MARKETS
Go Far East and Pacific: the new free trade zone RCEP abolishes import duties for natural stone end products between the 15 participating countries (2020)
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: ART
From a stone that was only discovered in Utah in 1995 (Honeycomb Calcite) and an artist (Jonna Ramey), who masters the challenge of the very special material
OUR PARTNERS REPORT
The Swedish magazine “Sten“ (October 2023) reports about the New Slussen urban planning project in Stockhom and the use of stone there
Confirmed exhibitor at Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair (November 08 – 10, 2023): Granos
Stone-ideas.com: the International Magazine for Architecture, Design and Art with Natural Stone
Loading Comments...
Write a Comment...
Email (Required)
Name (Required)
Website