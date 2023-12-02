New in our Stone Finder: RIVERDANCE, an exotic marble with chocolate and white veins, very suitable for luxury design, quarried by Stone White company in China’s northeast

Name of the stone: Riverdance

Stone type: Marble

Color: Brown

Quarry location: Liaoning province in China’s northeast

Description of the stone: It is an exotic brown marble with mainly chocolate and some white veins. This material is quite strong, with a texture similar to quartzite. It can be translucent. It is very suitable for luxury decoration.

Peculiarities of the stone: The deep and tolerant background is brown, rich and abstract in texture, and full of imagination. Layers seem to be overlapping, deep and shallow, like entangled mountains and rivers, like unpredictable clouds, maybe like the beginning of chaos.

Application: wall, floor, countertop

Finishes: polished, honed, antique

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Stone White, as the professional white marble manufacturer from China, we were founded in 2014, operating offices located in Wuxi, Xiamen, and Shenzhen. We have two factories and two warehouses in Nantong, Yixing, and Shuitou. We took steps in alignment with top-qualified factories and progressively carried forward the ramp-up of stone blocks, slabs, tiles, mosaics, and vanity tops production.

Contact: Room 3801-3803, 1188 Taihu West Rd, Wuxi, China

Ms Jessie Huang

Mob:+86 18961850448

Technical Data: