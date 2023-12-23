White marble CLOUD ATLAS, evoking the ephemeral beauty of shifting clouds, quarried by Stone White company in China’s northeast

Name of the stone: Cloud Atlas

Stone type: Marble

Color: Gray

Quarry location: Liaoning province in China’s northeast

Description of the stone: The Cloud Atlas marble features a captivating blend of gray tones and delicate swirling patterns that evoke the ephemeral beauty of shifting clouds.

Peculiarities of the stone: Take the gray as the background color, such as the cloud-like progressively-variant textures. The overall hierarchical feeling is rich, suitable for interpreting the solemn and calm atmosphere.

Application: wall, floor, countertop

Finishes: polished, honed, leather

Frost resistant: Yes

