Marble BLANC WEAVE, evoking the luxurious visual effect of shimmering water, quarried by Stone White company in Sichuan province, southwest China

Name of the stone: Blanc Weave

Stone type: Marble

Color: White

Quarry location: Sichuan province, southwest China

Description of the stone: The combination of a pure white background and a dark texture contributes to an elegant and luxurious visual effect. The luster of the stone evokes images of the shimmering water, imbuing the site with a sense of peace and richness.

Peculiarities of the stone: It always exudes a primitive and natural beauty. Its texture is as rich as deep-sea rocks in nature or strange peaks and rocks in valleys. Its surface seems uneven, with various sizes, different depths of veins, and textures, giving people a rough, powerful feeling.

Application: wall, floor, countertop

Finishes: polished, honed, soft, antique

Frost resistant: Yes

Technical Data: