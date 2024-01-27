New in our Stone Finder: WHITE MICHELANGELO PRIME, a white marble with gray veins and golden details, from Brazilian company Michelangelo, located in the Southern state of Paraná

Name of the stone: White Michelangelo Prime

Stone type: marble

Color: white

Quarry location: state of Paraná, south of Brazil

Description of the stone: White Michelangelo Prime marble has gray veins with golden details, characteristics that make it stand out in any environment.

The architects from <a href="https://www.bstarquitetura.com/"target="_blank">BST Arquitetura</a> used varieties of white Michelangelo Prime marble for this bookmatch in a house in Curitiba, south of Brazil. Photo: Macarios

Peculiarities of the stone: Like all Michelangelo white marbles, Prime has excellent physical-chemical qualities, which provide low porosity and high resistance, and can even be used in bathrooms.
Application: interior floors, wall panels, countertops, etc

Finishes: polished, brushed, levigated

The color nuances of the White Michelangelo Prime marble inspired <a href="https://boscardincorsi.com.br/"target="_blank">Boscardin Corsi architects</a> to create a contrast to the furniture and the metal. Photo: Macarios

Company: Michelangelo Mármores do Brasil has been operating since 1990, valuing Brazil’s natural wealth. Our marbles are present in iconic edifices throughout the country such as the governmental buildings in Brasilia, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, or many noble hotels. We at Michelangelo believe in respect for nature as a way of preserving its essence in every detail of our marbles. Part of our least-impact strategy is valuing local labor and developing our regional economy.
https://www.michelangelo.com.br/

Contact: Michelangelo, Rua Profª Annette Macedo, 54, Jardim Botânico, Curitiba, Brazil,
Tel: +55 41 3021-6000

Mail: vendas, Export

Technical Data: download

If the architects want to bring movement to their design, like <a href="https://www.instagram.com/rauengarbers/"target="_blank">Rauengarbers</a> in the Apartamento RS in Curitiba, White Michelangelo Prime marble is the right choice. Photo: Macarios