New in our Stone Finder: marble MICHELANGELO CIELO®️, a stone from Brazilian company Michelangelo Mármores that takes the sky above the country’s Southern state of Paraná down to Earth

Name of the stone: White Michelangelo Cielo®️

Stone type: marble

Color: white, bright gray

Quarry location: state of Paraná, south of Brazil

Description of the stone: Michelangelo Mármores has the state of Paraná in its DNA, as said in a self-presentation, so it is unsurprising that one of its stones is named after the sky above Brazil‘s south. The climate there is temperate with alternating sun, clouds, and rain, just like in North America or Europe. The marble Michelangelo Cielo®️ (translated: Sky) picks up on this image with its turbulent background in bright gray with light veins.

Peculiarities of the stone: Like all Michelangelo white marbles, Cielo has excellent physical-chemical qualities providing low porosity and high resistance. It can even be used in high-traffic areas.

Application: interior floors, wall panels, countertops for kitchens and bathrooms

Finishes: polished, brushed, levigated

Frost resistant: No

Company: Michelangelo Mármores do Brasil has been operating since 1990, valuing Brazil’s natural wealth. Our marbles are present in iconic edifices throughout the country such as the governmental buildings in Brasilia, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, or many noble hotels. We at Michelangelo believe in respect for nature as a way of preserving its essence in every detail of our marbles. Part of our least-impact strategy is valuing local labor and developing our regional economy.

Contact: Michelangelo, Rua Profª Annette Macedo, 54, Jardim Botânico, Curitiba, Brazil,

Tel: +55 41 3021-6000

https://www.michelangelo.com.br/

Mail: vendas, Export

Technical Data: download