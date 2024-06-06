On the fence in front of Notre Dame, the professions on the construction site are artistically and very individually depicted

The photos were taken directly on-site by the famous Studio Harcourt from Paris

The reconstruction of Notre Dame in Paris has already been described as the “construction site of the century,” and this description is apt both in terms of the special significance of this cultural heritage and the particular demands placed on those involved. After all, it is a tremendous goal to restore the monumental church after the fire on April 15, 2019, in line with its listed heritage status and, as far as possible, to use the materials and the know-how of the ancient masters.

Already during its construction period from 1163 to 1345, Notre Dame was considered a marvel of craftsmanship.

Now that more and more parts of the work are being completed, the people on the construction site should also be made visible, according to the idea of the Rebatir Notre-Dame establishment responsible for the reconstruction. This is being done on-site in the exhibition “Visages du chantier” (Faces From the Construction Site), namely with posters on the fence, as is customary elsewhere. However, here, the photos of the craftspeople and other workers mirror the project: they present the women and men from the many professions artistically and very individually.

The Rebatir Notre-Dame brought a major Parisian address on board: the photographers from Studio Harcourt moved their workplace to the construction site for a week. However, they did not depict the craftspeople at work, but in artificial rooms in front of black walls in the appropriate lighting.

The studio was founded in 1934 and became famous for its style, in which the light models the faces and objects in the photos like sculptures.

In the Rebatir Notre-Dame’s press release, its President Philippe Jost emphasizes the importance of the work of the professions for the country as a whole: in the exhibition, “the French and foreign public (can) experience the commitment and pride of these men and women, which is an honor to France.”

The reopening is scheduled for December 08, 2024.

We will shortly report again in detail on some aspects of the work.

Rebatir Notre-Dame

Photos: Studio Harcourt

