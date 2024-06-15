New in our Stone Finder: marble OYSTER WHITE with textures like clouds in the boundless sky, quarried by Stone White company in Liaoning Province, Northeast China

Name of the stone: Oyster White

Stone type: Dolomitic Marble

Color: White

Quarry location: Liaoning Province, Northeast China

Description of the stone: Gazing at the surface of this marble is like looking up to the boundless sky: The stone‘s textures are erratic, sometimes dense, sometimes sparse, like clouds. They are interwoven in various shapes and sizes, creating a beautiful and mysterious picture.

Peculiarities of the stone: This marble is very hard; its large vein areas can create translucent effects.

Application: walls, floors, countertops

Finishes: polished, honed, soft, antique

Frost resistant:

Company: Stone White is the professional white marble manufacturer in China founded in 2014 by a group of enthusiasts captivated by the allure of stone. We have operating offices located in Wuxi, Xiamen, and Shenzhen, and factories and warehouses in Nantong, Yixing, and Shuitou. We took steps in alignment with top-qualified factories and progressively carried forward the ramp-up of stone blocks, slabs, tiles, mosaics and vanity tops production.
http://www.stonewhite.com.cn/

Contact: Room 3801-3803, 1188 Taihu West Rd, Wuxi, China
Ms Jessie Huang
Mail
Mob:+86 18961850448

