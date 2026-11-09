Architectural forms define this collection, which includes various tables and a console designed by Niko Koronis in 2022 for the Italian firm Marsotto Edizioni. The pieces are characterized by a minimalist aesthetic that places the geometry of the objects front and center.

Since then, things have evolved at Marsotto Edizioni: as of 2024, the company has expanded its material palette beyond just white and black marble to include five distinct brands of stone – Bianco Carrara, Verde Alpi, Travertino Romano, Rosso Levanto, and Nero Marquin – each with its own unique color.

Furthermore, each object is crafted from a single block of stone. This reinforces the sober, geometric approach that guides the design – there are no visible seams or lines indicating how individual components might have been joined together.

Niko Koronis has created something that ranges between an art object and an everyday functional item – in other words, a functional sculpture. The only element of play the company and the designer have introduced is the exploration of color.

The surfaces are available in two finishes: polished and matte-polished.

What continues to fascinate us about this design is the motif of the column, which Niko Koronis explores in various iterations. While the column in his style lacks a traditional base – the element that typically anchors a classical column at the bottom – it does feature a form of capital. Rather than being a separate component attached to the shaft, this capital appears to grow organically out of the column, eventually transitioning into elements such as a tabletop.

What’s more – and here we draw attention to the work of another contributor to the product – photographer Alberto Strada captures the columns from various angles, allowing them to evoke a different impression each time they are viewed on the webpage.

Incidentally, the collection is titled “Caro Marco” (Dear Marco).

Marsotto Edizioni

Niko Koronis

Photos: Alberto Strada