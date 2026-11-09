Nov 10
2026

Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.

Architectural forms define this collection, which includes various tables and a console designed by Niko Koronis in 2022 for the Italian firm Marsotto Edizioni. The pieces are characterized by a minimalist aesthetic that places the geometry of the objects front and center.

Since then, things have evolved at Marsotto Edizioni: as of 2024, the company has expanded its material palette beyond just white and black marble to include five distinct brands of stone – Bianco Carrara, Verde Alpi, Travertino Romano, Rosso Levanto, and Nero Marquin – each with its own unique color.

Furthermore, each object is crafted from a single block of stone. This reinforces the sober, geometric approach that guides the design – there are no visible seams or lines indicating how individual components might have been joined together.

Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.

Niko Koronis has created something that ranges between an art object and an everyday functional item – in other words, a functional sculpture. The only element of play the company and the designer have introduced is the exploration of color.

The surfaces are available in two finishes: polished and matte-polished.

Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.

What continues to fascinate us about this design is the motif of the column, which Niko Koronis explores in various iterations. While the column in his style lacks a traditional base – the element that typically anchors a classical column at the bottom – it does feature a form of capital. Rather than being a separate component attached to the shaft, this capital appears to grow organically out of the column, eventually transitioning into elements such as a tabletop.

Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.

What’s more – and here we draw attention to the work of another contributor to the product – photographer Alberto Strada captures the columns from various angles, allowing them to evoke a different impression each time they are viewed on the webpage.

Incidentally, the collection is titled “Caro Marco” (Dear Marco).

Marsotto Edizioni

Niko Koronis

Photos: Alberto Strada

Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.Marsotto Edizioni: “Caro Marco“.