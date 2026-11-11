Soft as a cloud you would want to sink your head into: Norwegian sculptor Håkon Anton Fagerås has made oldest materials perform an almost impossible illusion.

His Pillows series transforms a household symbol of comfort from monumental stone inviting viewers to reconsider what marble can express.

At first glance, Fagerås’ works read as ordinary pillows – creased, slumped, folded, and gently compressed as if someone had just risen from bed. A closer look, and the material’s cool, polished surface and translucent whiteness reveal the contradiction: these are carved blocks of marble, not textile.

The Norwegian sculptor works between Norway and Pietrasanta in Tuscany, a region long associated with marble quarrying and sculpture workshops. His Pietrasanta connection began while he was still a student at the National Academy of Fine Arts in Oslo. He first travelled to the Tuscan town on his own initiative, drawn by its extraordinary concentration of marble expertise, quarries, and carving workshops.

Since 1999, he has worked at the workshop of stonemason Marco Giannoni in Pietrasanta. The studio has been more than a production site: Fagerås credits its artisans with teaching him both the technical language of marble and a deeper understanding of what sculpture can do.

Fagerås has said the idea to morph marble to pillows began with a simple observation: his own pillow looked like marble. “The first pillow I sculpted, more than 15 years ago, was actually my own bed pillow. I made a full-size object with a tiny man sleeping on it, first in clay, then carved in marble. A couple of years later, I made a marble pillow on its own, casually placed on the floor at a large museum exhibition. That soon developed into a series.”

But the object carries more than formal appeal. Pillows accompany people through some of life’s most private moments, from birth to death, making them an unexpectedly powerful vehicle for reflection. He describes them as a “memento mori,” a reminder of mortality, yet one that remains playful rather than mournful. The result is sculpture that feels intimate and domestic while retaining the permanence and gravity of stone.

Fagerås tells us “compared to the figures I usually sculpt, making pillows is quite playful and fun. I don’t have to worry about anatomy or likeness.” He goes on to write: “Some of life’s finest moments, and some of its saddest, are spent on a pillow. And they’re wonderful subjects for sculpture. Their softness translates beautifully into white marble.”

The process in the studio is slow and demanding. Fagerås typically begins with rapid pencil sketches to test whether an idea has sculptural potential; only then does carving begin. A finished marble work can take months, requiring patience, precision, and sustained attention to the stone’s behaviour.

That environment is especially suited to the Pillows. Using pneumatic hammers and finer carving tools, he shapes solid blocks of white marble into slumped, creased forms whose apparent softness depends on subtle transitions of surface, light, and shadow.

Marble’s translucency and purity are central to the illusion. Although the stone appears fragile, it is far more durable than it looks; Fagerås uses those contradictory qualities to create what he calls an atmosphere or sensation rather than a literal copy of a feather pillow.

The works have become a viral phenomenon, with images of the marble pillows circulating widely on social media. Their appeal is immediate: viewers recognize the object instantly, then experience a moment of surprise when they realize it is stone.

That accessibility is central to their strength. Fagerås does not require specialist knowledge to appreciate the work: everyone has a pillow and the viewer’s own bodily memory of softness, sleep and rest does much of the interpretive work.

Works by Håkon_Anton_Fagerås

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