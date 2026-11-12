The flush plates for toilets are just one small detail in the bathroom. The German manufacturer Grohe has now addressed this with its “Arena Aqua Tiles” and selected special materials, including marble. The control panel is available in either a round or square design. What’s more, even the lightest touch sends a digital signal that activates the internal mechanism. This provides haptic feedback that feels both smooth and controlled.

300,000 kilometers of roads across the former Roman Empire were digitally investigated by a team of researchers. The results show a road system shaped by local geography and regional needs. Roman engineers favored straight routes when the land allowed it.

Coverings 2027 has announced early-bird attendee registration, special hotel rates and the Coverings Cares program. The event, which will take place April 06 – 09, 2027, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida, is part of Coverings’ three-year Orlando schedule across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 shows.

Norwegian stone company Lundhs has opened a showroom in Shuitou, China, next to Xiamen, to „showcase the many ways our natural stone can be used“.

Sotheby’s accompanies an auction with a report titled “Painting in stone’: how to collect pietra dura.”

The ancient Romans had a strange ritual after thunderstorms, the National Geographic reports.

Data on the European real estate investments are published in the Ceramica magazine: Finland, Poland and Sweden recorded annual growth of 100%, 93% and 80% respectively. Spain remains one of Europe’s strongest-performing markets, with investment activity rising by 60% to €12.5 billion. Germany and France recorded more modest year-on-year growth of just 3%. Italy also performed strongly, setting a new record with more than €7 billion invested in the first half of the year, up more than 30% year on year.

“Expanding the Definition of Sustainability” is a new report on the webpage Use Natural Stone written by Cari May, press officer of the Natural Stone Institute.

Mindat.org, the world’s largest and most comprehensive mineral information website, has a new layout. It brings together information about minerals, rocks, meteorites, mines and mineral localities from across our planet. New is also the Mindat-Museum with virtual 334 rooms.

The webpage Volcano Discovery covers eruptions and also has a section of tourism to fire mountains.

The Armenian Cultural Heritage Institute is a database dedicated „to the protection, documentation, and activation of Armenian cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible,“ as said on the webpage. Many of the presented works are buildings made of stone.



Video of the month: 150 years ago (on August 01, 1876), Colorado became the 38th state to join the United States. Marble, a small town in the mountains, had already played an important role for the Union by supplying its white Yule marble for numerous national landmarks, such as the Lincoln Memorial. The video explores the history of the quarry, the town’s rise and fall, and its revival as a center for sculpture.