Name of the stone: Silver Travertine

Stone type: Travertine

Color: Light silver-grey, with soft tonal transitions

Quarry location: Syria

Description of the stone: Travertine forms where warm mineral water reaches the air and leaves its calcium carbonate behind in thin layers. In most travertines the small hollows this leaves are round or ragged. In our Silver Travertine they are long, tapering and teardrop-shaped, some alone, some in small groups along the grain, set in a silver-grey paler and softer than the trade expects. It is travertine that remembers it was water.

Peculiarities of the stone: A lighter, softer silver-grey than familiar silver travertines, calm across a large surface and intricate up close. The cut sets the character: cross-cut opens the surface into soft, cloud-like shapes; vein-cut draws the layers into long bands with a clear direction. Unfilled, the teardrop pores stay open and catch the light; filled, the surface closes into an even plane.

Application: Flooring, pools, wall cladding, facades, landscaping, steps and architectural details

Finishes: Raw, honed or antique; filled or unfilled; cross-cut or vein-cut

Frost resitant: Yes

Company: Phoenician Stone Group is a leading Syrian producer and exporter of natural stone, built to supply international buyers. Founded in 2004 as a family stone business, the company offers travertines, limestones, marbles and basalt, all quarried in Syria, worked there by the company and shipped by it to buyers in more than 35 countries. Sales and client service run from its offices in Europe, and its teams in Syria and Europe follow each order from the first samples to export.

https://phoenicianstone.net/

Contact: Alexander Bendo, Sales Director

Email

Tel: +30 697 331 7100

WhatsApp: +46 72 933 4021

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