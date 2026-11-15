“Technology does not replace tradition; rather, it amplifies its vision.” This is how architecture professor Giuseppe Fallacara Cirico describes his new project, “Robotomy,” which he presented in Hall 10 at Marmomac 2026. The name is a portmanteau of “robotics” and “stereotomy” (the art of cutting stone into geometric shapes). It conveys the idea that natural stone – with its small ecological footprint – is an ideal material for the future of construction, and that while we can draw upon the ancient knowledge of our forebears, this wisdom should be modernized.

Robotomy involves seven institutions from four European countries (listed below). The project is led by the Politecnico di Bari in southern Italy, where Fallacara has spent years researching stereotomy, as well as the potential uses for natural stone powder. A core concept of the project is reducing material consumption through intelligent design; this includes repurposing waste or offcuts – for instance, using natural stone dust as a medium for 3D printing.

At the heart of Robotomy lie the arch and the vault – architectural elements used to create spectacular structures as early as 2,000 years ago. During the Middle Ages, the construction of cathedrals introduced further architectural marvels.

This era marked the golden age of stereotomy: master builders calculated and drafted their designs, while stonemasons shaped the individual stones with extreme precision – ensuring that the weight of the stones themselves served to stabilize the entire structure. Computers have opened up new possibilities now: on one hand, for the calculation and planning of complex structures; on the other, through the use of CNC machines to cut building components into the required shapes.

These new technologies also help make it possible to realize complex structures at a lower cost.

At Marmomac, Fallacara presented projects from 17 universities, all of which are integrated into the “Robotomy” initiative. Our photos show a few of these:

* Fallacara’s “Enchantment of the Suspended Circle” draws inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci;

* “Wave Vault” is an arch made of stone dust, where 3D printing simplifies the production of an otherwise highly complex form;

* “Stone Catenary Inverted Vault” is a concept from the New York Institute of Technology;

* In “Ponte Pietracorda,” Fallacara combines post-tensioned stone arches with steel;

* “Breath of Earth,” “Stone Leaf,” and “MorphoLith” allow light and air to pass through – with the added ability to regulate this flow;

* The “S-Lock Stone System” utilizes interlocking, prefabricated components to simplify the assembly process.

The significance of the Robotomy project is underscored by its inclusion in the European Innovation Council’s “Pathfinder” category. Industrial research initiatives are only accepted into this category if they hold the potential to play an exceptional role – not only for the European economy but also for the culture and history of the European community. In this instance, the project has been awarded 3.3 million euros in funding, spanning the period from September 2026 to September 2029.

In addition to the Polytechnic University of Bari (Politecnico di Bari), the following institutions are involved:

* Politecnico di Milano, Italy, Robotic prototyping and physical testing;

* Day One, Italy, Regulatory analysis, commercial deployment planning, communication;

* System 3E, Poland, Industrial mass production of modular blocks;

* ETH Zurich, Switzerland, Large-scale 3D printing of complex components;

* CommonSense Robotics, Belgium, Software development for the robotic fleet;

* Flanders Make, Belgium, Positioning systems, development of robotic grippers.

Our photos and renderings show examples from Fallacara’s presentation titled “C’era una volta ‘il cielo’ dell’architettura” (Once Upon a Time: The ‘Sky’ of Architecture) in Hall 10 at Marmomac 2026.

Giuseppe Fallacara, Politecnico di Bari

Photos/Renderings: Giuseppe Fallacara

„Breath of Earth“. Designers: Arch. Maria Giovanna Pansini, Arch. Stefania Laterza, Prof. Giuseppe Fallacara, Politecnico di Bari.



“The enchantment of the suspended circle.” Prof. Giuseppe Fallacara (Politecnico di Bari), Prof. Attilio Pizzigoni (Politechnico di Milan).



“Wave Vault.” Prof. Gluseppe Fallacara, Prof. Arch. Nicola Parisi, Arch. Pietro Odaglia, Arch. Ing. Pierpaolo Ruttico, Arch. Andrea Petruzzella, Arch. Glacinto Consialic (ETH Zürich, Polytechnico di Milan, Polytechnico di Bari). 3D-printed stone powder.



“Ponte Pietracorda.” Arch. Andrea Sgherza, Arch. Giuseppe Tota, Arch. Italo Boccuto, Politecnico di Bari; MPI – Marco Peroni Ingegneria, Ing. Marco Peroni.



“Arcus Spira.” Christian Caldarola, Elena Nuzzi, Rosa Piscopo, Alessia Saulle, Prof. Giuseppe Fallacara (Polytechnico di Bari).



“Meteora“. Prof. Dustin White, Florida Atlantic Universty. 3D-printed limestone.



“Multi Oculos Pavillon.” Arch. Francesco Ciriello, Prof. Giuseppe Fallacara (Polytechnico di Bari). 3D-printed limestone.



“There was a vault in San Terenziano.” Arch. Tommaso Chiaromonte, Prof. Stefano Chiocchini (Italian Institute of Design).



“S-Lock Stone System.” Prof. Giuseppe Fallacara, Arch: Clara Rosa Romano (Politechnico di Bari).



“Stone Catenary Inverted Vault.” Arch. Adriana Valentini, Arch. Clara Rosa Romano, Prof. Anthony Caradonna, Prof. Giuseppe Fallacara (New York Institute of Technology, Polytechnico di Bari).



“Stone Theatre. Sculpture in the Umbrian Slandscape.” Arch. Paolo Verducci, Marco Angelucci (University of Perugia).



“Zenit.” Emanuele Domina, Federica Minnici, Alessio Sabbatini, Caterina Savini, Prof. Marco Ferrero, Carlos Acosta Fontana, Elio Ravà (Sapienza University of Rome).