Will building in the future be upside down realized by robots and drones only steered by men? Foster + Partners architectural studio is part of a UK-EU consortium that has won a €4 million, three-year research grant from the European Innovation Council’s “Pathfinder” funding program. Its proposal – the SWIFT-BUILD (Swarm-based Inverted Fabrication for Timber Buildings) system – uses swarms of robotic assemblers and lifting units to efficiently build modular timber structures. These can be customized depending on the building and automatically dismantled later. By focusing on timber as a structural material, SWIFT-BUILD combines innovation in automated construction with sustainability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

In its core, the idea has an inverted robotic construction system that builds timber structures from the top down – assembling each floor at ground level, then lifting it upward to make room for the next. A team of coordinated robots handles the work: ground-based machines assemble and lift the structure layer by layer, while drones fly overhead to monitor progress and flag any issues in real time. The robots share information continuously, allowing them to adapt and operate safely without constant human intervention.

A similar top-down construction method is already common for super-tall wind turbines that are taller than the Eiffel Tower (330 m). To do this, the upper part of the tower is first completed on the ground, then the lower (and larger) part is built around it, and finally, the upper part is lifted upward through the inside and placed on the base. Cranes cannot reach such heights.

The SWIFT-BUILD structure will be mechanically reversible by design, enabling selective disassembly and material recovery to realize circularity and sustainability.

Irene Gallou, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners, said: “Combining state-of-the-art robotics and integrated AI tools, SWIFT-BUILD’s inverted construction method can adapt to various scales and uses, with the potential for wide-reaching applications. The focus on timber modular construction highlights the project’s sustainable agenda, with circularity and flexibility at its core.”

Foster + Partners is acting as the consortium’s industry partner, participating alongside academic institutions: the University of Bristol, the University of Southern Denmark, the Technical University of Munich, the University of Pisa, the Delft University of Technology, the University of Birmingham, and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

The Pathfinder program is the highest level of research projects of the European Innovation Council, defining the future of the community‘s economy and culture.

Source: Foster + Partners