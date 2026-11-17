Decarbonization (the reduction of CO2 emissions) and the minimization of resource consumption are key terms of our time. Spanish artist Andrés Jaque – through his Madrid- and New York-based practice, the Office for Political Innovation – has brought these two themes together in an unconventional way. For an outdoor kitchen, he utilized leftover scraps from marble processing; furthermore, the cooking process does not rely on gas or electric stoves, but rather on the activity of bacteria or fungi – for instance, through fermentation. Since every animal and plant species possesses its own unique method for processing nutrients, the project was aptly named “Transspecies Kitchen.”

The installation was first presented in the autumn of 2021 as part of the Tallinn Architecture Biennale in Estonia, and later, during the summer of 2024, at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, where it was used to prepare meals.

The artist arrived at the concept of cooking as a setting for his new political approach through a specific realization: “Kitchening is the realm of collective living.” This is a perspective that the kitchen industry itself has also adopted in the marketing of its furniture and accessories over the last years.

The project involved Studio M-Marble, based in Murcia, Spain. The studio sourced the stone offcuts – which are generated in abundance by companies in this province – and processed the raw blocks by cutting, drilling, and polishing them to create “cooking pots” carved directly into the stone.

Explaining the use of stone here, the artist writes: “Only 30% of the stone extracted from quarries is put to industrial use; the remainder becomes waste on-site. The Transspecies Kitchen challenges the industry’s generation of waste by reintegrating and utilizing the material value of what was previously discarded.”



„Stonelife. The Microbeplanetary Architecture Of Lithoecosystems“

The installation “Stonelife: The Microbeplanetary Architecture of Lithoecosystems” casts an even wider net: tracing the journey from quarries to the processing of stone, the artist arrives at a political interpretation of human activity: “How rocks have been sliced, grinded, polished, and plasticized shows the violence inflicted on ecosystems and human communities that depend on them.”

The objective – to use the original English phrasing – is “to mobilize the ecosystems that rocks are, so that the transscalar relationships between microbial communities – disenfranchised communities across the globe – and the planetary scale can be rearticulated, confronting the material foundations of the world’s colonial carbonization. Blinded by modern positivism, building preservation practices often result in the destruction of the litho-ecosystems inherent to the ecology of the stones themselves.”

Andrés Jaque’s proposed solution to the climate crisis involves strengthening the interplay between minerals, bacteria, fungi, algae, and lichens, thereby “permanently sequestering atmospheric carbon through biomineralization.”

He created this installation in collaboration with Gökçe Ustunisik, an associate professor in the Department of Geology at South Dakota Mines. The work consists of individual stone blocks placed side by side, with steam emerging from the gaps between them. It was exhibited at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.

The Transspecies Kitchen

M-Marble Project

Stonelife

Gokce Ustunisik

Photos: José Hevia