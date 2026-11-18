Average per capita purchasing power in Europe increased to 21,153 euros in 2026. However, significant disparities remained among the 42 countries analyzed: people in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Iceland have considerably higher disposable incomes than the rest of Europe, while purchasing power is lowest in Ukraine, Kosovo, and Moldova. In addition, the latest data revealed several shifts within the European purchasing power ranking. These are among the findings of the new study “NIQ Purchasing Power Europe 2026” by NielsenIQ market researchers, which is now available.

Overall, Europeans had a total purchasing power of approximately 14.5 trillion euros in 2026. This budget is available for spending on housing, consumption, services, energy, mobility, private retirement provision and leisure activities. On a per capita basis, this corresponds to an average purchasing power of 21,153 euros per inhabitant. Compared to the revised previous year’s figure, this represents nominal growth of 4.4 percent. However, the amount of disposable income available for consumption and savings continues to vary considerably across Europe.

As in previous years, Liechtenstein ranks first in the European purchasing power ranking in 2026. The country’s inhabitants have a per capita purchasing power of 78,520 euros, equivalent to 3.7 times the European average. Switzerland and Iceland follow in second and third place, respectively. While Swiss residents enjoy a purchasing power of 54,730 euros per capita, around 2.6 times the European average, people in Iceland have 44,692 euros per capita at their disposal. Purchasing power in Iceland therefore exceeds the European average by more than double.

All other countries in the Top 10 also report per capita purchasing power significantly above the European average. The largest ranking change compared to the previous year is recorded by Norway, which moves from tenth to fifth place with a per capita purchasing power of 35,947 euros in 2026. In addition, Iceland and Luxembourg swap positions, now ranking third and fourth, respectively.

Movement in the ranking is also evident beyond the Top 10. Hungary improves from rank 30 to rank 27, reaching a per capita purchasing power of 15,105 euros. The Czech Republic gains two positions and now ranks 21st with 17,785 euros per inhabitant.

Overall, 17 of the 42 countries analyzed exceed the European average, while 25 countries remain below it. Ukraine continues to rank last, with purchasing power amounting to only 3,456 euros per inhabitant, roughly 16 percent of the European average.

“What stands out is that many markets in Central and Southeastern Europe continue to develop more dynamically than large parts of Western Europe,“ says Carsten Buchart, NIQ Geomarketing expert. “At the same time, the established Western European markets remain among Europe’s most important consumer markets due to their high purchasing power levels and market size. While purchasing power differences across Europe are gradually narrowing, market potential continues to vary considerably across the continent.”

The study “NIQ Purchasing Power Europe 2026” is available for 42 European countries at detailed regional levels such as municipalities and postcodes, along with seamlessly fitting data on inhabitants and households as well as digital maps.

Source: NielsenIQ