The Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) has awarded $150,000 in grants for its 2026 funding cycle, supporting four initiatives focused on advancing industry standards and expanding educational opportunities within the natural stone industry.

The grants reflect the Natural Stone Foundation’s commitment to funding initiatives that address industry-wide needs and support the continued development of the natural stone sector. This year’s awards focus on two of the NSF’s strategic priorities, with $30,000 dedicated to standards development and $120,000 supporting educational initiatives.

Standards

* The Natural Stone Institute has been awarded $30,000 to support its leadership in developing international standards for natural stone through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Funding will help cover costs associated with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) serving as secretariat for the committee. NSI’s leadership in this process provides an important opportunity for the natural stone industry to be represented in international standards development.

Education

* The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center has been awarded $25,000 to expand its academic partnerships and develop customized curricula tailored to the natural stone industry. With a community of more than 30 professional artists and instructors, The Carving Studio will help cultivate the next generation of natural stone professionals while serving as an educational destination for Natural Stone Institute members.

* The Natural Stone Institute has been awarded $75,000 to support its collaboration with Environmental Health & Engineering (EH&E) on strategy development and key presentations to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). The initiative will help educate regulators on the differences between natural stone and engineered stone.

* An additional $20,000 has been awarded to the Natural Stone Institute to update its silica training program. Funding will support the development of two new continuing education courses for companies that have completed the two-year Silica and Safe Slab Handling certificate program.

“None of these grants would be possible without the generosity of our donors, who continue to invest in the future of the natural stone industry,” said Nick Dorsey, Natural Stone Foundation Director of Fundraising & Development. “Their support allows us to fund meaningful initiatives that address industry needs, and we’re proud to support the people and organizations bringing these projects to life.”

The Natural Stone Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Natural Stone Institute, supporting education, scholarships, standards, and natural stone promotion. It gets its money from donations or charity activities like the annual Virtal Poker Tournament.

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