In Hegra, an archaeological site near Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, the new luxury Sky View Restaurant was placed in a former water basin once used to collect and preserve this essential desert resource. It not only offers special open-air dining, but also testifies to the long-established relationship between the people and the harsh environment.

Milan studio Giò Forma’s architects worked in collaboration with Black Engineering as project managers. They maintained the basin’s shape to give the restaurant a special design: the seating areas for guests are like little rectangular peninsulas within the water, set slightly lower than the water level.

This arrangement was inspired by the “majlis,” a traditional space in Arab houses for welcoming guests and gathering for conversation. The lowered position creates a sense of intimacy while leaving open the view of the desert and the sky.

Beyond this, the water surface creates a special play of light: as daylight fades, the Sky View Restaurant shifts gradually in color, from the warmth of sunset to the dark stillness of an evening beneath the sheltering sky. Moonlight and starlight create special effects.

Artificial light is used sparingly to keep this expression alive. After sunset, it mainly reveals the paths and seating with restraint, preserving the desert experience at night.

Low, porphyry-clad walls frame the entrance to the seating area, with brass details that define the restaurant’s modern character within the original structure.

Porphyry was widely used in antiquity and earlier, once known as the hardest rock to quarry. While classically red or purple, it can also emerge in green, brown, black, grey, and yellow shades depending on its mineral and iron content. Its use as a building and decorative material traces back to as early as 1850 BC in Minoan Crete, e.g., as column bases at the Palace of Knossos.

The Sky View Restaurant is part of the Chedi Hegra Hotel, located in Hegra near Al-Ula. Nearby there is a former Ottoman fort, now used as another hotel restaurant. Hegra is an archaeological site from the Nabataean Kingdom, which controlled a network of trade routes in the region until the Roman Empire annexed it in 106 AD.

Giò Forma Studio Associato Srl

Chedi Hegra Hotel