This entrance to a garden in East Lothian, Scotland – not far from the capital, Edinburgh – is a wonderful example of how high-quality materials can be combined with a touch of wit in fine craftsmanship. The client had commissioned a redesign of the sloping grounds, which were enclosed by an old, solid wall made of rubble stone; they wanted a modern, stylish new point of entry.

The commission went to stonemason Dan Macaulay, who is well-known for his meticulous attention to detail. He sourced the St Bees Red Sandstone from local Hutton Stone Company.

Dan Macaulay executed the new entrance with the utmost precision – as if it were the gateway to a grand estate. He carefully accounted for both the thickness of the existing wall and its incline, translating these elements into expertly hewn stone.

The masonry surrounding the new doorway echoes the aesthetic of the house itself.

The highlight of this new entrance is the door – designed with a traditional, old-fashioned wooden look – which features three garden forks set into its window.

There could be no more charming or inviting way to express a love for gardening and the joy of living in the heart of the natural world.

Macaulay Stonemasons (1, 2)

Hutton Stone