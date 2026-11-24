German sculptor, Norbert Diemert, works in the space between figuration and abstraction. His stone sculptures—often strongly abstracted female forms—appear poised between movement and stillness, weight and lightness, human presence and natural form.

Born in Hanover in 1958, Diemert first worked in photography, installations and Land Art before turning to furniture design. He turned to stone sculpture in 2004 and has been a freelance sculptor since 2009, with a studio and workshop in Celle.

Diemert begins with what he calls “the form in the head”: an idea that may be vague at first, but which gradually takes shape through the encounter with the stone. He removes layer after layer from a solid block, ultimately retaining only about one third of the original material.

His tools and techniques—chiselling, sawing, milling, grinding and polishing—allow him to reveal very different qualities in the same material. A single stone can show rough, matte, polished, monochrome or richly veined surfaces; Diemert deliberately uses these contrasts to create tension within each work.

At the core of his endeavours lies the desire to give stone lightness and elegance without denying its material nature. The flowing contours, open silhouettes and carefully considered surfaces of his finished works make dense blocks of marble, diabase, serpentinite, travertine, limestone or granite seem capable of bending, tilting or almost floating.

Dynamics and statics are not opposites for Diemert, but complementary forces. His sculptures often appear to be balancing: grounded, yet on the point of movement; recognisably human, yet abstract and open to interpretation.

Diemert’s Schwingung series makes the paradox of stone in movement especially visible. In these works, the sculptor transforms dense materials—marble, granite, travertine, diabas, Anröchter stone and even bronze—into slender, flowing forms that appear to bend, stretch or vibrate in the air. The title means “vibration” or “oscillation,” and it captures the central effect: although every sculpture is firmly carved from a solid block, its sinuous contour suggests elasticity, breath and momentary movement.

Diemert’s own description speaks of “the lightness of stone” and “the fleetingness of form,” almost like a breath of wind; the works invite the viewer to believe, if only briefly, that stone can be flexible.

His series titles—Fluidum, Balance im Fluss, Metamorpha, Empora and Schwingung—reflect this approach. They point to transformation, vibration and flow: qualities that Diemert draws out of one of the most ancient and resistant materials used in art and architecture.

Diemert’s sculptures can be found in private collections in Germany and abroad, as well as in public spaces. He is a member of the Association of Visual Artists (Bund Bildender Künstler, BBK), Sculpture Network, ArtPlaner, and he also leads stone-carving seminars, passing on both craft knowledge and an approach to stone that values sensitivity as much as strength.

Norbert Diemert: Instagram