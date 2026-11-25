Uzbekistan is situated almost exactly in the center of Central Asia – a vast region of the globe where country names end in “-tan,“ bordered by China to the east, the Caspian Sea to the west, India, Pakistan, and Iran to the south, and Russia to the north. Its steppes and mountains are home to ancient cultures.

We recently received a press release from the region detailing a new showroom for the Uzbek fashion brand Dildora Kasimova, located in the City Mall of the capital, Tashkent. The interior was designed by ARC Architects.

Dildora Kasimova has become a fashion brand known well beyond Uzbekistan’s borders; it has been featured in publications such as Elle Kazakhstan and Vogue Ukraine (links below). The young designer’s style is rooted in the region’s traditional attire, infused with modern elements. The garments are crafted by local artisans using traditional colors.

The work of ARC Architects is also explicitly rooted in these ancient design traditions, as director Bobir Klichev explains – and this extends beyond the Dildora Kasimova showroom.

He outlines: “We based our concept on the guest room (mekhmonkhona) found in traditional local homes. This typology is characterized by high ceilings, natural light filtering through sun-shading screens (panjara), and an abundance of wall niches.”

And he continues: “For the interior, we used local natural materials: limestone, decorative plaster, ceramic tiles, and brass; additionally, one of the walls is finished with hand-embroidered fabric.”

The limestone comes from the area around the city of Bukhara – located west of Tashkent – whose historic center has been a World Heritage Site since 1993. “We frequently incorporate it into our projects; it is a beautiful, accessible natural stone, that is easy to work with,” as per Bobir Klichev.

Here, natural stone is used for tables and consoles designed to showcase clothing. It also serves as flooring, featuring a reinterpretation of traditional Central Asian ornaments.

Particularly striking is the brass cladding on the staircase leading to the balcony on the first floor.

Ceramic tiles are also used extensively. Those on the walls are “handmade, featuring a minimalist design.”

In summary, Bobir Klichev writes the following regarding his guiding principle: “We strive to advance local architecture and design. Central Asia has a rich history, its architecture has evolved over millennia amidst extreme climatic conditions and with limited building materials. We study this heritage and aim to build upon it.”

ARC Architects

Dildora Kasimova

Elle Kazakhstan

Vogue Ukraine

Photos: ARC Architects