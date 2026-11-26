“Ça y est” (Finally done) is how the two stonemason globetrotters, Orianne Pieragnolo and Louis Dutrieux, comment on the ARTE documentary on their stay in Georgia. “After nearly three years of planning, research, writing, filming, editing, recording, and so much more… Here at last is the documentary ‘Georgia: In the Land of the Stonemasons‘.”

In July 2022, the two had set off to cycle from France to China and back on their “Route de la Pierre” (Stone Journey). Their plan was to undertake a research trip: They wanted to discover how their profession is practiced in other countries and what examples of architecture using natural stone exist there. Moreover, they wanted to explore the role that stone and their profession had played in civilization.

After traveling many kilometers eastward, they changed their plans: Most recently, they had returned to Georgia – a country they had actually already explored – this time with a television crew in tow. The documentary is now available in the ARTE media library, though unfortunately only in two languages: French and German.

They write: “This documentary was filmed in June 2025, with Torniké and Maryam Machaïdze, stone carvers and sculptors specialising in Chukurtmas (traditional Georgian ornaments and bas-reliefs). Alongside them, we had the opportunity to meet many other people whose work and expertise are connected to stone (archaeologists, geologists, and more), whom you will also get to discover in the documentary.”

Arte French

Arte German

Route de la Pierre