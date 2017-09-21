German Natural Stone Award (Deutscher Naturstein-Preis) with prizes of 30.000 € in total

Submissions in the German language are allowed to projects from Europe with architects, material, and companies from there

The German Natural Stone Award (Deutscher Naturstein-Preis) is open for architects, interior architects and landscape architects from all over Europe. Their projects must have been realized by a company from Europe with stone from there.

In total, prizes are 30.000 €. The competition has 4 categories: The first winner, selected from the category’s winners, is awarded 15.000 €. The other category winners get 5000 € each.

Categories are:

* public and commercial buildings (façades and interior work),

* landscape architecture (gardens, parks, and squares),

* massive construction elements and construction in existing contexts;

* single- and multi-family-houses (façades and interior work).

Submissions are allowed until January 31, 2018. They must be in German language.

Submitted projects must have been completed after January 01, 2012.

Deutscher Naturstein-Preis is one of the most important architectural prizes in the countries with German language and beyond. It is awarded by German Natural Stone Association (Deutscher Naturwerksteinverband, DNV) in cooperation with German Architects’ Federation (Bund Deutscher Architekten, BDA).

The award ceremony will be held during Stone+tec trade fair in Nuremberg (June 13-16, 2018).

Deutscher Naturstein-Preis 2018 (German)

Stone+tec

translation: pebe

