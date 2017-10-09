Natural Stone Design from Valencia: Macael Marble „XS“ as opposed to „XL“

CEU Cardenal Herrera University students develop ideas in white Macael Marble for household use or for restaurants

„XS“ as opposed to „XL“ is the name of a collection by students of Valencia-based CEU Cardenal Herrera University. Swimming against the stream of the usual large-surfaced use of stone slabs on façades, they reduced the use of the material to minimalist proportions for household use.

„NOU+U“, a collective of 2016/17 graduate students put Almerian Macael Marble to good use. The work was realized by Sucofade company based in La Pobla del Duc in proximity of Valencia.

So far, so good. Because of the collective’s name „NOU+U“ (pronounced noumesu) we needed to back step. It is Catalonian in origin and mean as much as „9 plus 1“ reminding us that the group comprises 10 members.

Nou+U

Sucofade (Mail)

Fotos: Nou+U

(09.10. 2017, 10.09.2017)