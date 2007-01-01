Recently published
Stone Gallery: Granite KALGUVAARA from Karelia, Russia
Name: Kalguvaara
Type of stone: granite
Peculiarities: Granite Kalguvaara is the strongest natural stone with uneven granular texture. It has distinctive rose-red pattern with black disseminations.
Quarry: Kalguvaara, Karelia, Russia
Usage: Construction works, curbs, cladding, flagstone, tiles
Technical data:
Volume weight 2650 kg/m3
Water absorption 0,23 %
Ultimate compression strength 148 МPа
Porosity 1,64 %
Frost resistance, cycles: 50
Contact: Karelskiye Masterskiye, ООО,
http://pamyatniki10.ru
E-mail
Tel.: +7 911 400 5367
Source: courtesy of Stone Industry fair, Moscow