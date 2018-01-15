Ceará is becoming a hub for the stone sector in Brazil’s North

The 4th Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair from April 18 to 20, 2018 is a major step among various initiatives

The Brazilian state of Ceará is making great steps to become a new hub for the stone sector in Brazil:

* the 4th edition of Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair (FSBF) will be held from April 18 to 20, 2018 (see below);

* in January 2018 Ceará’s stone exportations reached US-$ 2,708,815 which was an increase of 191,8% compared to the year before. The main target country was Italy (US-$ 1.6 million = 59%);

* while in 2015, Ceará had 14 firms or groups quarrying mainly quartzites or granites, now this number reached 45;

* an important step to keep the value added by processing within the state is the Free Trade Zone (Zona de Processamento de Exportações, ZPE) at the Pecém harbor: Montiel company, part of Imarf group, will invest US-$ 18 million there in the first half of 2018;

* other 5 companies (Gramazini, Granistone, Quartzblue, Head e Granos) are preparing their investments;

* value added shall also be created by activating the population’s traditional creativity to develop new products using stone (see below).

A special role in this concept is playing Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair which will be held for the 4th time in the state’s capital (from April 18 to 20, 2018). „Luxury, richness, and shine with Ceará’s unique granites and quartzites“ is the title of the fair’s marketing campaign. Another slogan is „Venha para cá, o mundo cabe aqui“ (Come here, the world fits here).

The accompanying program comprises lectures about architecture and design with stone or technical aspects. A highlight will be the forum „Pensando o Setor em 2068“ (Thinking the stone sector in 2068) organized by the Instituto Brasileiro das Rochas Ornamentais (IBRO). It will be an experts’ discussion about challenges and chances for the natural stone branch in the coming 50 years.



Students’ ideas for using stone waste

In November 2017, Fortaleza University presented the results of an annual course where students develop ideas how waste from different parts of the economy can be reused. This time „Reverseauto“ was the title and some of the participants brought together automobile pieces with scrap of natural stone. The seminar was accompanied by a lecture from Carlos Rubens A. Alencar, president of the state’s stone association Simagran-CE, about „Using stone and Sustainability“.

Earlier last year, a seminar about jewelry design had been held where students created rings, pendants, and earrings made of Pedra Cariri waste (see link below).

Worth mentioning is also an event not to far away: the Global Stone Congress (GSC) will take place from April 26 to 29 in the city of Ilhéus in the state of Bahia.

Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair, Contact: Mônica Pinho, Mail, Tel: +55 85 3261 1111, 98750 3742

Seminar about jewelry design

(26.02.2018, USA: 02.26.2018)