For its 50th anniversary, DRAENERT has added MARBLE WING to its Art Edition

World renowned architect Hadi Teherani has launched an exclusive design and created a chaise longue of massive Carrara marble

At the Salone del Mobile in Milan in hall 7, stand M 26

At the Salone del Mobile in Milan (April 18 – 22, 2018) DRANERT Company presents a new furniture in its Art Edition and just in time for its 50th jubilee. The piece is Hadi Teherani’s chaise longue MARBLE WING made of Carrara Marble.

The Architect himself says about his work: „The fascinating aspect is to subdue a rock and transform it into a sculpture, tame it to a chaise longue and bring into focus the lightness in combination with the jagged rock.”

Hadi Teherani is famous for his architecture for the Zayed University in Abu Dhabi or the „Tanzende Türme“ (Dancing Towers) in Hamburg, Germany, among others. In this project, he was inspired by Michelangelo and Rodin who created sculptures which were as well focused on contrasts of rugged and smooth, rough and soft.

This chaise longue, made of a single stone block, impresses by its timeless design as well as by its reduced aesthetics and enriches any kind of interior and exterior setting.

The seat shell appears light as a feather. Its form recalls the interpretation of a wing. The pure, flowing silhouette gives the solid stone an amazing lightness, making it appear seemingly weightless.

The MARBLE WING is grounded by a solid base that shows the traces of the processing, and, with its raw surface, provides an exciting counter pole in regard to the smooth seat surface. This play of the different surfaces makes the processing of how natural stone is formed into a chaise longue lively and visually comprehensible to the viewer.

For safety reasons both sections are interlocked. Top (250 kg) and base (350 kg) are easy weights for grand-piano movers.

Each base bears the architect’s logotype and a plaque with the DRAENERT-logo plus a consecutive number in the series of 15 pieces manufactured. Marble is but a possibility. The client may choose other types of stone as desired.

DRAENERT Art Editon

For several decades DRAENERT has been producing limited editions for museums: art furniture designed by renowned architects. These series combine old traditions from the long history of furniture with the contemporary spirit and modern standards – thus daring into border areas, creating a fusion of the issues of architecture, literature and fine arts. This affinity to art allows die compnay to develop visions for new models of its collections.

Worldwide renowned museums, such as the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York have included pieces of the Art Edition in their collections.

Fotos: DRAENERT