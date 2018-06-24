Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Design prize awarded by the Austrian Stonemasons for innovative Interior- and Exterior Design Ideas in Natural Stone
- Natural stone and water
Design with natural stone»
- Cuellar Stone
- Milan’s Salone del Mobile 2018 registered an increase in attendance by 26% relative to last year
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Milan’s Salone del Mobile 2018 registered an increase in attendance by 26% relative to last year
- Poznan Stone Fair (November 14 – 17, 2018): „Arena” as a new forum for design, mosaic art, and architecture
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
New stone: Passioniss Red marble from Minerya, Turkey
Name: Passioniss Red
Type of stone: Limestone (Jurassic-Cretaceous Age Pelagic Sedimantary Rock)
Quarry: Elmalı (Yuva Village), Eastern Turkey, 145 km away from the Airport of Antalya city
Peculiarities: deposit of nearly 95 hectares, confirmed capacity of at least 7,000,000 m³
Usage: Cladding, flooring, veneer
Surfaces: every finishing is possible
Technical data: pdf
Contact:
Minerya, Toros Mah. 818 Sok. No: 10/2 Konyaaltı/Antaly, Turkey
http://www.minerya.com.tr
Durhan Cincioğlu, Tel: +90 5075264616, Cel: +90 242 871 4411, Mail,
Oktay Çobanoğl, Tel: +905332575488, Cel: +90242 871 4411, Mail (1, 2).
(24.06.2018, USA: 06.24.2018)