New stone: Passioniss Red marble from Minerya, Turkey

Name: Passioniss Red

Type of stone: Limestone (Jurassic-Cretaceous Age Pelagic Sedimantary Rock)

Quarry: Elmalı (Yuva Village), Eastern Turkey, 145 km away from the Airport of Antalya city

Peculiarities: deposit of nearly 95 hectares, confirmed capacity of at least 7,000,000 m³

Usage: Cladding, flooring, veneer

Surfaces: every finishing is possible

Technical data: pdf

Contact:

Minerya, Toros Mah. 818 Sok. No: 10/2 Konyaaltı/Antaly, Turkey

http://www.minerya.com.tr

Durhan Cincioğlu, Tel: +90 5075264616, Cel: +90 242 871 4411, Mail,

Oktay Çobanoğl, Tel: +905332575488, Cel: +90242 871 4411, Mail (1, 2).

(24.06.2018, USA: 06.24.2018)