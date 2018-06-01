Zanettin combines stainless-steel and stone to indoor and outdoor furniture and to modern types of gabions

Applications range from gardening to art and even anti-terrorist blockings

Gabions originally were boring rectangle wire cages filled with gravel used e.g. to stabilize steep slopes along motorways. Italian Zanettin company has made much more out of this material combination: in its Z Line the customer finds furniture for indoor and out, large company logos or even anti-terrorist blockings.

Such innovative applications are possible because Zanettin uses stainless steel (AISI 304L or AISI316L): the surface of the metal is treated with pickling and electro-polishing so no dust can affix itself to it. The steel is strongly protected against corrosion or aggressive environments.

One example for furniture made of steel and stone is the table above: the foot is made of a filigree structure and the top is marble. Both materials give the furniture a noble appearance. The object by Giuseppe Fallacara from Bari Politecnico had been shown for the first time at last year’s Marmomac.

One year before at the fair, Zanettin had shown how gabions can be used for company logos. The number „50“ had been placed right behind the main entrance in steel and stone celebrating Marmomac’s jubilee.

Almost any form can be realized in the same way.

The special weight of the stone may even be used as protection against terrorist attacks with trucks. In cooperation with the Italian police, Zanettin has developed an easy-to-transport gabion to be filled on-site with stone. It may be decorated with flower boxes and demolishing is as easy as installation. The photo shows company CEO Paolo Zanettin next to such a 2.8-t-barrier.

Thin gabions may also be used for wall cladding. Our photo shows such a steel-stone-construction which gives a basement in a house a special atmosphere.

If in such cases the gabion has to be rounded, Zanettin has the solution.

Last but not least: many artists let the company realize their ideas.

