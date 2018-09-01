Recently published
Stone Gallery: VINALMONT LIMESTONE from Belgian Renier Natuursteen
Name of the stone: Vinalmont Limestone
Type of stone: Limestone
Quarry location: Wanze, Belgium
Usage: inside and outside
Surfaces: grey grinded, finely grinded, honed, polished…
Contact:
Renier Natuursteen, Nijverehidslaan 1, 3200 Aarschot, Belgium, Mail, Tel: +32 16 550011, http://www.renier.be