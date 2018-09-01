Stone Gallery: VINALMONT LIMESTONE from Belgian Renier Natuursteen

Name of the stone: Vinalmont Limestone

Type of stone: Limestone

Quarry location: Wanze, Belgium

Usage: inside and outside

Surfaces: grey grinded, finely grinded, honed, polished…

Contact:

Renier Natuursteen, Nijverehidslaan 1, 3200 Aarschot, Belgium, Mail, Tel: +32 16 550011, http://www.renier.be