MOCA CREAM, a Portuguese limestone from LSI Stone company

Name of the stone: Moca Cream

Type of stone: Limestone

Color: Beige

Quarry location: Alcanede, Portugal

Peculiarities of the stone:

This stone is characterized by veins formed by different grain densities, which originate 3 different variations of the Moca Cream:

* Moca Cream Fine grain type contains small and soft grains, with less presence of fossils highlighting the beige color of the stone;

* Moca Cream Medium Grain is defined by medium grain veins, reinforcing the visibility of the veins;

* Moca Cream Gross Grain has a great contrast between the veins and the beige background color, having larger grains and large fossils of brownish color.

Usage:

* Outside: cladding, paving, decoration, masonry.

* Inside: cladding, paving, decoration, masonry.

Contact: LSI Stone, Mail, Tel: +351 244403673, http://www.lsi-stone.com