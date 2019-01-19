Draenert: a nightstand that adapts to the ever higher mattresses and bedsteads

At this year’s IMM Cologne 2019, German Draenert Company for exclusive furniture design showed new design developments and product enhancements

Design can aim for major advances or adapt existing household products to changed requirements by means of minimal adjustments. A case in point is designer Stephan Veit’s „Night“ nightstand. Veit took a new look at the needs bedsteads through the eyes of today’s consumer for Daenert necessitated by the fact that mattresses have been „growing“ in the recent past: queen- and king-size beds have become large bedroom blocks.

The heavy appearance can be compensated by means of an adaptable nightstand.

„Night“ is comprised of a light-weight metal stand in brass coloring. The eccentric hinge allows a drawer to swing out.

The top can be a slab of natural stone or leather – as usual, clients can choose from Draenert’s 180 types of natural stone and 90 hues of leather. The choice of material is a distinguishing factor of the German company, whose headquarters are near Lake Constance. Draenert is a world leading name in exclusive design.

Another novelty at IMM Cologne (January 14th to 20th 2019) broke with Draenert’s tradition of exclusive choice of material: „Totem“, 3 side tables were produced only as a trio in the material combination shown. Trial and error proved that exactly this combination of wood, natural stone and metal was most aesthetically pleasing both to designers of Quaglio Simonelli and to Draenert.

Also: Draenert is a stickler about style, a less than optimal choice of material by the customer would make everyone unhappy and compromise the company’s good reputation. So the trio should remain together as a set.

„Lope“, is another addition to the program: a rectangular table with a large format tabletop. Its designer is Wolfgang C. R. Mezger who also had conceived the oval predecessor „Trilope“, also in Draenert’s program. The three-legged version has become a table with two pairs of legs in keeping with the original shape and slant.

The new additions were complemented by a number of product amendments and improvements. Designer objects of years gone by were given a new lease with innovative details.

Take, e.g., „Fontana“: the new version has a U-shaped foot allowing the tabletop to extend almost magically. The piece has already won 4 of the most prestigious designer prizes.

„Atlas“, also an extendable table but with a different technology now comes in the XL „Magnum“-format, previously 2.00 m (extended 2,80 m) to presently 2.8m (extended 3.6 m).

Dining table „Tadao“ has a new foot (by the name of „1515-III Tadao“). Whereas it was originally set on stone disks, the conical foot has been added to the repertoire with an accent set by a disk at the base of the cone.

„Victor“, too, has enjoyed a product enhancement: it is now available in all stone types Draenert has to offer. For reasons of mass, the tabletop comes in a strength of 2 cm. The edges are added giving the impression of a much more massive slab.

„Zenzero“ is unique: a coffee-table with metal tube legs somewhat akin to a hoof. The table top has partially heightened edges. Its designers were Hakakian & Harper.

The design underscores the mobility of a coffee table of this size and weight.

