Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Stone Gallery: DARK OLIVE limestone from Turkish Akdo company
Name of the stone: Dark Olive
Type of stone: Bituminous Limestone
Color: Brownish Dark Grey
Quarry location: province of Sivas, Turkey
Peculiarities of the stone: a very decorative dark khaki green marble. With an annual yield of 10,000 – 12,000 m3 of blocks, the homogenous structure of Dark Olive stone makes it popular for construction projects all over the world.
Usage: External/internal cladding, bathroom floor & wall, residential floor & wall, commercial floor & wall
Surfaces: Honed, brushed, sandblasted, bush hammered, brushed, sandblasted & brushed.
Contact: Mail
Technical data: download