Entries open for 16th Kajima Sculpture Competition in Japan until June 21, 2019

Four awards range from US-$ 27,000 to 4,500 / Works will be exhibited in the construction company’s building in Tokyo

Japan’s Kajima Corporation has launched a call for artists for the 16th Kajima Sculpture Competition. Any motif and material are acceptable, but works must be unpublished.

Closing date for entries is June 21, 2019 (Japan Standard Time). The winners’ works will be exhibited in 2020 from March 7 through March 27 at the atrium of the Kajima KI Building in Tokyo.

Kajima is one of Japan’s biggest construction companies founded in 1840.

The theme of the competition is „Sculpture, architecture, and space“.

The competition has two phases, as said in the description: „For the preliminary screening, submit a maquette and photo data of the work.“ Entry fees for applicants from Japan are ¥2,000. Entries from abroad are free.

44 entries will be shortlisted, out of which no more than 8 will finally be selected. These ideas will be realized: „The final work must have dimensions no larger than 180 x 90 x 160 cm and be no heavier than 1000 kg.“ Participants of the second phase must write „an intention for production“ of approximately 100 words.

Each selected entrant will receive ¥0.5 million as subsidy for the realization of the work.

Awards are:

* Gold: ¥3 million (approx. US-$ 27,000)

* Silver: ¥2 million (approx. US-$ 18,000)

* Bronze: ¥1 million (approx. US-$ 9,000)

* Encouragement award: ¥0.5 million (approx. US-$ 4,600)

The sculptors keep the ownership and copyright of their works, but the sponsors may use the sculptures (e.g. of past winners) for promoting the competition.

