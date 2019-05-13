土耳其天然石材贸易组织（EIB）在2019年厦门石材展上开通微信账户

The Aegean Stone Producers will use the Chinese social media for marketing purposes

There are many examples of the stone branch using social media for further marketing efforts. We recently reported on the Brazilian Trade Organization Abirochas, which called for submissions to a competition on the use of local natural stone on Facebook and Instagram. The US-American Natural Stone Institute is also using the social media avidly to propagate its „Use Natural Stone“-campaign. The British do it as well.

The Turkish Organization EIB (Ege Ihracatçi Birlikteri, Aegean Exporters’ Associations) it going its own way… in China! The EIB is a representation of companies belonging to various branches all based in the Aegean in proximity of Izmir.

The Trade Organization has launched a WeChat-Account, this being the most popular channel for everyday communication in China. When ordering a taxi, e.g., one would call for the ride via WeChat and pay for the fare this way, too.

The app is everpresent. 微信 in Chinese, phonetically Wēixìn; literally: „micro-message“ according to Wikipedia.

The project was launched at the Xiamen Stone Fair 2019 initiated by the Turkish Ambassador to China, Abdulkadir Emin Önen.

The procedure was simple: A QR-Code was presented at EIB’s Trade Fair stand in Hall A2 after having informed all available and interested parties.

Whoever scanned the code in his mobile phone became a member of the WeChat Alla Turca chat group to use Mozart’s nomenclature.

Users were given a small gift as a token of EIB’s appreciation.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, we were told.

Aegean Exporters’ Associations

Use Natural Stone: Facebook, Instagram

(2019.05.13)