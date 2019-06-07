Stone Industry Fair in Moscow (June 25-28, 2019) will show Russia’s richness in natural stones



Production is mainly focused on the interior market

Natural stones from Russia and the neighboring countries will again be in the focus of Stone Industry Fair in Moscow (June 25-28, 2019). They range is from white marble from Koelga quarry (Ural) and beige pinkish and bluish marble from Dagestan (Caucasus) to granites from Karelia and Saint Petersburg region or Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

Also, Russian travertines and other sorts will be presented by local producers proving that the country is rich in mineral resources. Yet until now, most of the stones were not brought to the international markets but mainly used within Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union.

We show three stones from Geovodservice LLC company.

Marble „Narva“ (photo above) from Narvskoye quarry, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia

Usage: Internal design (walls facing, columns, floorings, ladders), external building facing, architectural building products (steps, window sills, fireplaces), design products (balusters, vases, spheres).

Granite „Red Post“ from Ushkanskoye quarry, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia.

Usage: Facing plates (polished, bush hammered, flamed), architectural building products (steps, fireplaces, window sills), design products (balusters, vases, spheres), road construction (paving plates, stone blocks, curbstones), grave items etc.

Granite Gabbro „Black Leopard“ from Karatagskoye deposit, Khakassia, Russia.

Usage: Facing plates (polished, bush hammered, flamed), architectural building products (steps, fireplaces, window sills), design products (balusters, vases, spheres), road construction (paving plates, stone blocks, curbstones), grave items etc.

A pdf informing about all the Russian stones Presented at the Moscow fair will soon be available here for download.

Stone Industry Fair, Moscow, 2019, June 25-28

