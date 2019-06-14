Sculptors and other artists may apply for residence scholarships of Künstlerhaus Lukas in Ahrenshoop, Northern Germany

Open for artists residing in Germany, in the countries around the Baltic Sea as well as in Norway, Iceland and the UK / Deadline is July 31, 2019

Sculptors and artists from other disciplines of art may apply for several residence scholarships of the Künstlerhaus Lukas in Ahrenshoop in Northern Germany.

Application is open to artists of any age residing in Germany and all the countries around the Baltic Sea (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark) as well as in Norway, Iceland and the UK.

In total, up to 60 monthly scholarships, curator scholarships and two-week-workshop scholarships will be awarded for 2020 and 2021.

Each scholarship includes free accomodation plus 1000 € per month. Travel costs must be covered by this sum (special arrangement with Kaliningrad).

Applicants have to pay a fee for processing the documents of 10 € (digital application) or 13 € (postal application).

The deadline is July 31, 2019.

Applications must be sent their documents to Künstlerhaus Lukas, Dorfstraße 35, D-18347 Ahrenshoop, (Mail).

