Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
- Lithea Company’s new natural stone collection refers to the Byzantine Empire
- Marble, alabaster and onyx are also popular as material for lamps
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Europe has endorsed considering social and ecological issues in public procurement
- Euroroc informs: The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) approves tariffs against Quartz Products from China
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
- Milan’s FuoriSalone: the grand furniture forum outside the fairgrounds in the city center
Stone Stories»
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
- Stone Age, mother-of-pearl
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Art aficionados and citizens of Carrara bring opera to the marble for a change
- Professional sculptors and painters from the EU may apply for the 2020 award of the Bernd and Gisela Rosenheim-Foundation
Briefly noted»
Sculptors and other artists may apply for residence scholarships of Künstlerhaus Lukas in Ahrenshoop, Northern Germany
Open for artists residing in Germany, in the countries around the Baltic Sea as well as in Norway, Iceland and the UK / Deadline is July 31, 2019
Sculptors and artists from other disciplines of art may apply for several residence scholarships of the Künstlerhaus Lukas in Ahrenshoop in Northern Germany.
Application is open to artists of any age residing in Germany and all the countries around the Baltic Sea (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark) as well as in Norway, Iceland and the UK.
In total, up to 60 monthly scholarships, curator scholarships and two-week-workshop scholarships will be awarded for 2020 and 2021.
Each scholarship includes free accomodation plus 1000 € per month. Travel costs must be covered by this sum (special arrangement with Kaliningrad).
Applicants have to pay a fee for processing the documents of 10 € (digital application) or 13 € (postal application).
The deadline is July 31, 2019.
Applications must be sent their documents to Künstlerhaus Lukas, Dorfstraße 35, D-18347 Ahrenshoop, (Mail).
(15.06.2019, USA: 06.15.2019)