Application open for the 2019 prize of the German Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations

Awards are €10,000 for the winner and €2,500 for a promising young entrant

Artists are called to submit entries of for the 2019 prize of the Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations. Eligible to participate are graduates of an art school or an art academy, members of a professional association of visual artists or other artists‘ association, as well as freelance visual artists with a completed art school education, a history of exhibitions and publications, or continuous work in visual design.

The winner will receive €10,000. An additional €2,500 may also be awarded to a promising young entrant.

There is no thematic specification or age limit.

The jury will select the award winner(s) in a two-stage process.

Until September 13, 2019, in the first step, artists may submit photos of at maximum 3 of their works (min. size of the photos 13 x 18 cm) which have already been realized. The pictures must „allow a qualitative assessment of the work presented“, as explicitly said in the application form. Digital photos will not be accepted. The original size of the works may be at maximum 200 x 200 x 200 cm.

The award ceremony will take place on December 01, 2019, at the opening of an exhibition at the Museum Pachen in Rockenhausen. The exhibition will be composed of the shortlisted entries from the second step of the selection.

The prize honors the art dealer and art historian Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler who spent his childhood in Rockenhausen not far from Kaiserslautern in Germany. He was the discoverer of Cubism, had a long friendship with Pablo Picasso and became famous for his book „The rise of Cubism“ („Der Weg zum Kubismus“, 1920). Picasso once wrote: „What would have become of us if Kahnweiler hadn’t had a business sense?“, as said in Wikipedia.

Download of the application documents in English, French, Polish, and German at the bottom of the webpage http://www.rockenhausen.de/vg_rockenhausen/Kultur,%20Tourismus%20&%20Freizeit/Museen/Kahnweilerpreis%202019/

Kahnweiler Gedenkstiftung

c/o Verbandsgemeindeverwaltung

Bezirksamtsstraße 767806 Rockenhausen

Mail

(21.06.2019, USA: 06.19.2019)