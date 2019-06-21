Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Brasigran’s Moulin Rouge Granite – a symbol for Brazil’s Red Earth in São Paulo’s Les Cinq Gym
- Swedish Natural Stone Award 2018
Design with natural stone»
- Tino Design Contest: Ideas for functional household items made from a slab of Black Dune Marble
- Lithea Company’s new natural stone collection refers to the Byzantine Empire
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Europe has endorsed considering social and ecological issues in public procurement
- Euroroc informs: The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) approves tariffs against Quartz Products from China
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
- Milan’s FuoriSalone: the grand furniture forum outside the fairgrounds in the city center
Stone Stories»
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
- Stone Age, mother-of-pearl
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019
- Bulgarian sculptress Agnessa Petrova creates monumental stone sculptures
Briefly noted»
Application open for the 2019 prize of the German Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations
Awards are €10,000 for the winner and €2,500 for a promising young entrant
Artists are called to submit entries of for the 2019 prize of the Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations. Eligible to participate are graduates of an art school or an art academy, members of a professional association of visual artists or other artists‘ association, as well as freelance visual artists with a completed art school education, a history of exhibitions and publications, or continuous work in visual design.
The winner will receive €10,000. An additional €2,500 may also be awarded to a promising young entrant.
There is no thematic specification or age limit.
The jury will select the award winner(s) in a two-stage process.
Until September 13, 2019, in the first step, artists may submit photos of at maximum 3 of their works (min. size of the photos 13 x 18 cm) which have already been realized. The pictures must „allow a qualitative assessment of the work presented“, as explicitly said in the application form. Digital photos will not be accepted. The original size of the works may be at maximum 200 x 200 x 200 cm.
The award ceremony will take place on December 01, 2019, at the opening of an exhibition at the Museum Pachen in Rockenhausen. The exhibition will be composed of the shortlisted entries from the second step of the selection.
The prize honors the art dealer and art historian Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler who spent his childhood in Rockenhausen not far from Kaiserslautern in Germany. He was the discoverer of Cubism, had a long friendship with Pablo Picasso and became famous for his book „The rise of Cubism“ („Der Weg zum Kubismus“, 1920). Picasso once wrote: „What would have become of us if Kahnweiler hadn’t had a business sense?“, as said in Wikipedia.
Download of the application documents in English, French, Polish, and German at the bottom of the webpage http://www.rockenhausen.de/vg_rockenhausen/Kultur,%20Tourismus%20&%20Freizeit/Museen/Kahnweilerpreis%202019/
Kahnweiler Gedenkstiftung
c/o Verbandsgemeindeverwaltung
Bezirksamtsstraße 767806 Rockenhausen
Mail
(21.06.2019, USA: 06.19.2019)