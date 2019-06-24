Search for new products created with an innovative upcycling of waste and residue material

Application open for the 9. German RecyclingDesignaward until July 15, 2019 / Prize money totaling 4000 €

„The RecyclingDesignaward is a competition for the creation of new products from waste and residue material,“ as said on the webpage this 9th contest organized by the German Recyclingbörse. „We are looking for innovative upcycling ideas, new developments in the field of materials research and the circular economy, social design or transformation design – imaginative, visionary, original, sustainable.“

Application is possible until July 15, 2019. The contest is open for craftspeople as well as for all creatives and designers with professional or semi-professional education.

The 1st prize is €2,500, the 2nd prize is €1,000 and the 3rd prize is €500. A selection of the most interesting entries will be presented along with the distinguished ideas in an exhibition at the Marta Herford museum for art, architecture, and design in September 2019. Later, the exhibition will travel to other international venues.

The application must be made digitally and must include a description of the project and the information which materials were used, their source and how they were acquired, among others. The cost for the shipping of the works selected by the jury is to be taken over by the participants.

9. German RecyclingDesignaward

(25.06.2019, USA: 06.25.2019)