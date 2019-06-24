Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Brasigran’s Moulin Rouge Granite – a symbol for Brazil’s Red Earth in São Paulo’s Les Cinq Gym
- Swedish Natural Stone Award 2018
Design with natural stone»
- Tino Design Contest: Ideas for functional household items made from a slab of Black Dune Marble
- Lithea Company’s new natural stone collection refers to the Byzantine Empire
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Europe has endorsed considering social and ecological issues in public procurement
- Euroroc informs: The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) approves tariffs against Quartz Products from China
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Coverings 2019 boasts nearly 1,100 exhibitors and almost 27,000 attendees from 90 countries
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
Stone Stories»
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Application open for the 2019 prize of the German Daniel Henry Kahnweiler Foundation for sculpture and installations
- Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019
Briefly noted»
Search for new products created with an innovative upcycling of waste and residue material
Application open for the 9. German RecyclingDesignaward until July 15, 2019 / Prize money totaling 4000 €
„The RecyclingDesignaward is a competition for the creation of new products from waste and residue material,“ as said on the webpage this 9th contest organized by the German Recyclingbörse. „We are looking for innovative upcycling ideas, new developments in the field of materials research and the circular economy, social design or transformation design – imaginative, visionary, original, sustainable.“
Application is possible until July 15, 2019. The contest is open for craftspeople as well as for all creatives and designers with professional or semi-professional education.
The 1st prize is €2,500, the 2nd prize is €1,000 and the 3rd prize is €500. A selection of the most interesting entries will be presented along with the distinguished ideas in an exhibition at the Marta Herford museum for art, architecture, and design in September 2019. Later, the exhibition will travel to other international venues.
The application must be made digitally and must include a description of the project and the information which materials were used, their source and how they were acquired, among others. The cost for the shipping of the works selected by the jury is to be taken over by the participants.
9. German RecyclingDesignaward
