„Masterclass [kunstwerk] krastal. Sculpture in the contemporary context and the stone as medium“

Seminar for sculptors and artists interested in new ideas and in theory

[kunstwerk] krastal offers a masterclass for sculptors and artists from other fields of art from August 28 until September 12, 2019. The venue is in Einöde near Villach, Austria. The fee is 430 €.

The subtitle of the event is „Sculpture in the contemporary context and the stone as medium“.

We quote from the webpage:

„The master class aims to stimulate the conceptualization and development of a project and give support to a realization within the framework of a theoretical and practical work in form of individual and group tutorials.

– The theoretical work accentuate on the deployment of the conceptual aspects of the sculpture; the possibilities and the material and immaterial limits of it, by bringing an analysis on the perception of sculpture in a contemporary context, as well as a study on the context. We are looking for comparative references, theses and anti-theses in other contemporary disciplines as well.

– Approach to a substance by an internalized experience: the stone has specific properties, which, like any matter, music, language, gives a framework, an internal logic of expression. This property of stone is particularly characterized by the experience of the elaboration. The master class will give the possibility of an introduction into this experience.

– Depending on your intentions, you will have the opportunity to bring a project to practical realization, benefiting the disposition of a workshop, equipments, a personalized guide and all the advantage of the neighborhood of a marble quarry and stone processing company. Depending on the volume of your project and the necessary time of completing, the interval of the master class is extensible to a studio-residence.

The master class is open for a wide variety of participants regardless of age or field of experience. Mainly intended to – young artists and art students with some experience in sculpture and / or stone work, and those who is not experienced but have a strong orientation and affinity to improve his knowledge in the field of sculpture – in its wide sense as well as in use of stone;

– artists of other art disciplines who research and want to transpose its experience into a new medium, that is bit known or unknown to them.

– artists and sculptors who are interested in exploring the issues of sculpture in the context of contemporary art and are in search of new axes in the expression or eventually in the possibilities of new techniques, technologies.

It is expected that participants have certain level of experience of an artistic field but not necessarily

in sculpture or stone sculpture.“

Self-presentation: „[kunstwerk] krastal is an independent, non-governmental organization. A place of creation, exchange and diffusion located near by Villach and Ossiacher See in South of Austria. Founded in 1967 and maintained by an alliance of artists from different disciplines, architects and theorists.“

Masterclass

Source: [kunstwerk] krastal

(13.07.2019, USA: 07.13.2019)