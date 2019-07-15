Recently published
Briefly noted»
Spanish A.R. Los Huertos company: contest for sculptures made of recycled construction materials
Artists shall create a sculpture made of such „waste“ / Prizes of 1,200, 600 and 300 €
Spanish A.R. Los Huertos company located in Segovia, Spanien calls for ideas for sculptures made of recycled construction materials. Everybody may enter a draft until August 15, 2019. The language is Spanish.
The 3 prizes are 1,200, 600 and 300 € respectively. In addition, 2 honorary mentions are possible.
The awarded works and those that have not been claimed will become the property of the organization, who may assign them to public institutions for exhibition and dissemination.
The form of the work should be a sculpture, but no special topic is given. The creation must give an example how recycled materials coming from a demolished building or from a site under construction may be re-used.
The maximum size of the sculpture is 1 m at its major diagonal axis, without plinth.
Entries are to be done electronically.
The contest takes place for the 8th time under the Spanish title „Concurso Internacionale de Escultura con Materiales Reciclados de la Contrucción”.
More information and application (Spanish)
A pdf shows the ideas from the 7th edition of the contest (Spanish).
