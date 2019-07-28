Bright red Älvdalsk-Quartzite for Mora’s pedestrian mall in Sweden

Landscape architects from Swenco set out to give the city center a feeling of home for the citizens

Sweden’s town of Mora refurbished its Kyrkogatan pedestrian mall – the most noteworthy element is the natural stone pavement: it is made of Älvdalsk-Quartzite, optically unmistakable. The message? Simple: the stone is local because landscape architects at Sweco wanted to convey a feeling of home. The aim was to return the mall to the citizens and give them a sense of identity.

In the past 40 years this important part of the city center had become an eye-sore: It was never properly redeveloped – problem areas were merely fixed, so in the end, the pavement of the mall looked like a patchwork quilt.

The asphalt was red to begin with but look more like plastic than anything else.

Now the planers gave the street a work-over. From left to right there are picture-window areas with concrete stone followed by a narrow strip of red quartzite and finally a broader strip of the same stone.

An obvious rain trough serves as a hinge to the right side.

It is worth taking a birds’ eye view of the surface:

∗ The narrow natural stone strip has a split surface;

∗ The wider natural stone strip is made of slabs with sawed surface – level but sure to grip;

∗ The rain trough acts as a run-off and is covered with cast iron plates. Here, too, the feeling of home is of the essence: the design alludes to the so-called „Kurbits“, typical regional paintings.

The stringently straight lines guide the orientation from start to finish accentuating the mall feeling. But did the designers want to turn Kyrkogatan into a race strip?

Not at all! There are shops right and left. The design builds a bridge to the local highlight: Mora is the finishing point of the famous „Vasaloppet“ (Vasa-Race), a cross-country skiing competition stretching across 90 km. The straight lines could be interpreted as a never-ending track.

To animate pedestrians to linger benches and street furniture with seats were installed as well as new lighting.

A pond with a small quartzite wall constructed vis-à-vis the pharmacy is another particularity of urban design: because of global warming downpours are to be expected more and more often. The pond is meant to catch the rain and act as a buffer.

The rain-trough is constructed to cope with brief extreme downpours. The city officials willingly approved Sweco’s plan as they would otherwise have had to renew the entire canal system.

