Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone
- The new James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin is a treasure for the Museum Island and shines throughout the City
Design with natural stone»
- Antoniolupi and designer Paolo Ulian: „Plissè“ washbasin inspired by marble surfaces but made of artificial stone
- Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Japanese Nikkei Asian Review: deliveries to the US relabeled in Vietnam
- Project „Life in Quarries“: give endangered species living space in active quarries
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Budri’s showroom in downtown Milan: worth a visit
- Peter Randall-Page’s „Envelope of Pulsation (For Leo)“ on show at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) until 2020
Briefly noted»
Bright red Älvdalsk-Quartzite for Mora’s pedestrian mall in Sweden
Landscape architects from Swenco set out to give the city center a feeling of home for the citizens
Sweden’s town of Mora refurbished its Kyrkogatan pedestrian mall – the most noteworthy element is the natural stone pavement: it is made of Älvdalsk-Quartzite, optically unmistakable. The message? Simple: the stone is local because landscape architects at Sweco wanted to convey a feeling of home. The aim was to return the mall to the citizens and give them a sense of identity.
In the past 40 years this important part of the city center had become an eye-sore: It was never properly redeveloped – problem areas were merely fixed, so in the end, the pavement of the mall looked like a patchwork quilt.
The asphalt was red to begin with but look more like plastic than anything else.
Now the planers gave the street a work-over. From left to right there are picture-window areas with concrete stone followed by a narrow strip of red quartzite and finally a broader strip of the same stone.
An obvious rain trough serves as a hinge to the right side.
It is worth taking a birds’ eye view of the surface:
∗ The narrow natural stone strip has a split surface;
∗ The wider natural stone strip is made of slabs with sawed surface – level but sure to grip;
∗ The rain trough acts as a run-off and is covered with cast iron plates. Here, too, the feeling of home is of the essence: the design alludes to the so-called „Kurbits“, typical regional paintings.
The stringently straight lines guide the orientation from start to finish accentuating the mall feeling. But did the designers want to turn Kyrkogatan into a race strip?
Not at all! There are shops right and left. The design builds a bridge to the local highlight: Mora is the finishing point of the famous „Vasaloppet“ (Vasa-Race), a cross-country skiing competition stretching across 90 km. The straight lines could be interpreted as a never-ending track.
To animate pedestrians to linger benches and street furniture with seats were installed as well as new lighting.
A pond with a small quartzite wall constructed vis-à-vis the pharmacy is another particularity of urban design: because of global warming downpours are to be expected more and more often. The pond is meant to catch the rain and act as a buffer.
The rain-trough is constructed to cope with brief extreme downpours. The city officials willingly approved Sweco’s plan as they would otherwise have had to renew the entire canal system.
Älvdalsk-Quarzit (Swedisch)
Photos: Sweco
(29.07.2019, USA: 07.29.2019)